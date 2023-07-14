An 18-year-old Ludington man was lodged in the Mason County Jail after an incident and subsequent chase Thursday morning, according to a press release from Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole.
Cole stated deputies were called to a report of domestic violence at 10:27 a.m. Thursday in the 5000 block of West Olmstead Road in Summit Township.
Deputies were told the person who allegedly committed the assault left the scene in the vehicle. A Department of Natural Resources Enforcement Officer saw the vehicle traveling east on Hawley Road, and kept deputies alerted to where the vehicle was, Cole stated.
A deputy spotted the vehicle going northbound on Scottville Road at a high rate of speed. The vehicle reportedly was traveling 75 mph and accelerated to 120 mph. The vehicle reached the city limits of Scottville and turned onto Third Street, which has a dead-end.
“The suspect vehicle got to the end of the street where the deputy attempted to box the vehicle in,” Cole stated. “However, the vehicle attempted to drive around the deputy. At that point, the deputy struck the driver side of the suspect vehicle, pushing it off of the road.”
Cole stated the man allegedly fought with deputies during the arrest, and he damaged the back seat of a patrol car after he slipped the handcuffs from behind his back.
The man faces potential charges of fleeing and eluding, domestic violence, damage to police property and resisting and opposing a deputy, Cole stated.
Also assisting the sheriff’s office was the Scottville Police Department and the Michigan State Police Hart Post.