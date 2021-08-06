Ludington, MI (49431)

Today

Cloudy with rain this morning...then a chance of an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. High 74F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.