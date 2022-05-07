A 61-year-old Ludington man was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash late Friday night near the entrance to Ludington State Park in Hamlin Township, according to the Mason County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Kim Cole told the Daily News the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

"He struck the wooden wall just before the guard shack, lost control and overturned," Cole stated Saturday morning.

In a press release later in the day, Cole state that emergency crews were called to a single-vehicle traffic crash on M-116 around 11:10 p.m. Friday.

Responders believe the vehicle in question failed to stop at the park's contact station, struck the wooden retaining wall, went airborne and struck a pine tree before turning over.

The deceased driver was the lone occupant of the vehicle. His name is being withheld pending notification of family.

The sheriff's office was assisted by Hamlin Township Fire, Ludington Jaws and Life EMS.

The crash remains under investigation by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office Crash

Re-construction Team, according to Cole's release.