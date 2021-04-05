A 29-year-old Ludington man was arrested on several charges following a high-speed chase early Sunday morning.
The half-hour chase took two Mason County Sheriff patrol vehicles through part of Ludington and four county townships before the man finally pulled over for police.
The man was arrested for fleeing and eluding a police officer, driving with a suspended operator’s license and two outstanding warrants. The warrants charge him with failing to appear in Oceana County court and contempt of court from Manistee County.
He remains lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Initially, one deputy attempted to stop the man at 12:22 a.m. Sunday on Washington Avenue. Deputies attempted to stop the 2002 Subaru Legacy after recognizing it as the vehicle that had evaded Ludington Police earlier. The vehicle however failed to stop and left the scene.
The second vehicle joined the chase and the man led deputies through Pere Marquette Township, as well as Amber, Victory and Hamlin townships. The chase then ended up once again in the City of Ludington where the suspect finally pulled over and stopped. The chase covered city streets, the U.S. 10 highway and several back roads.