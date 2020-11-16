MANISTEE — The Manistee Police Department announced Monday afternoon the identities of the two individuals that were recovered Thursday from the Manistee River channel, including a 38-year-old Ludington man.
Ryan David Jensen, 38, of Ludington, was identified as the man who was in a vehicle that went into the channel near the 300 block of River Street in a press release from Manistee Police Chief Joshua Glass.
Jensen was with Charla Kay Bishop, 50, of Manistee, in the vehicle that was recovered Thursday, Nov. 12.
The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information may contact Det. Sgt. Kirsten Goodspeed at 231-398-3281.
The Manistee Police Department along with officials and divers from several agencies went into the channel last Thursday afternoon after receiving a report of a white SUV going into the water. A dive team was able to recover both Jensen and Bishop.