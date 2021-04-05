Online registration is open now for the 19th annual Ludington Offshore Classic/Big Boys Fishing Tournament set for July 12-18. Fishing will take place on Lake Michigan during this week-long event, as boat crews vie for large cash prizes.
Contests will be held for pros, amateurs, ladies and children. Due to COVID-19, the Ludington Offshore Committee has made changes to the annual tournament, and participants will have to adhere to safety rules, much like in 2020.
“With safety protocols in place, last year’s tournament was a huge success,” said Brandy Miller, president and CEO of the Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce. “We held a drive-through weigh-in and enacted physical distancing measures, and everything went very smoothly. We anticipate the 2021 tournament will be just as easy to navigate.”
Notable alterations to the 2021 event include:
• All boat registrations must be completed online;
• Captains meetings will be held virtually;
• Weigh-in will occur in a drive-through fashion in the parking lot at Waterfront Park to prevent crowds from gathering;
• Weigh-in and awards ceremonies will be broadcast live on the Chamber’s Facebook page; and
• There will be no food or drink tents available on site
“We are happy to be able to hold the tournament and hope visiting fishermen and their families will take advantage of our amazing restaurants and lodging in Mason County,” Miller said. “Ludington is the best salmon fishing port on Lake Michigan — it’s one of our city’s greatest assets — and we hope this tournament will be a boost to the local economy.”
To register for the Ludington Offshore Classic, visit www.ludingtontournament.com. In the event of a contest cancellation due to Covid, registrations will be refunded.
Ludington Offshore Classic/Big Boys tournament schedule
Monday, July 12
• 6 p.m. Big Boys Captains’ Meeting: held virtually
Tuesday, July 13
Ludington Offshore Classic Big Boys Presented by Auto Owners Insurance
• 6 a.m. shotgun start
• 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. weigh-in at Waterfront Park
• 2 p.m. boats must be inside the Ludington pier heads
Wednesday, July 14
Ludington Offshore Classic Big Boys
• 6 a.m. Shotgun start
• 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Weigh-in at Waterfront Park
• 2 p.m. Boats must be inside the Ludington pier heads
• 4 p.m. Awards - broadcast on Facebook Live
Zeigler Big Fish Tournament (held during the Big Boys competition)
Thursday, July 15
Ruboy Thursday Shoot-Out Presented by Dreamweaver Lures
• 6 a.m. Shot-gun start
• 2 p.m. Boats must be inside the Ludington pier heads
• noon to 3 p.m. Weigh-in at Waterfront Park
• 4 p.m. Awards - broadcast on Facebook Live
• 6 p.m. Youth Classic & Bud Light Ladies Pro/Am virtual captains’ meeting
Friday, July 16
Youth Classic
• 6 a.m. Shotgun start
• 1 p.m. Boats must be inside the Ludington pier heads
• 1 to 3 p.m. Weigh-in at Waterfront Park
• Awards immediately following weigh-in, broadcast on Facebook Live
Ladies Pro/Am & Big Fish Presented by Bud Light
• 6 a.m. Shotgun start
• 2 p.m. Boats must be inside the pier heads
• 2 to 3 p.m. Weigh-in at Waterfront Park
• 4 p.m. Ladies awards, broadcast on Facebook Live
• 6 p.m. Ludington Offshore Classic Pro/Am virtual captains’ meeting
Saturday, July 17
Ludington Offshore Classic Pro/Am
• 6 a.m. Shotgun start
• 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Weigh-in at Waterfront Park
• 2 p.m. All boats must be inside the Ludington pier heads
Captain Chuck’s Big Fish Tournament (held during the Ludington Offshore Classic Pro/Am Tournament)
Sunday, July 18
Ludington Offshore Classic Pro/Am
• 6 a.m. Shotgun start
• 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Weigh-in at Waterfront Park
• 2 p.m. All boats must be inside the Ludington pier heads
• 4 p.m. Offshore Classic Awards, broadcast on Facebook Live
Captain Chuck’s Big Fish Tournament (held during the Ludington Offshore Classic Pro/Am Tournament)