The Ludington football team's scheduled game against Orchard View for 7 p.m., Friday, at Oriole Field in Ludington was canceled.
Ludington will receive a forfeit victory for the scheduled contest, according to a statement from the athletic department at Ludington High School. The school was unable to locate another opponent for the game.
Orchard View forfeited last week's game against Oakridge. The Cardinals also were unable to field a varsity team in 2021.
Ludington will conclude the regular season on Friday, Oct. 21, against Mason County Central at Oriole Field.