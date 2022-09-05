PEO Chapter EU of Ludington recently presented Aisha Porwolik with a grant award from the Program for Continuing Education of PEO International.
Porwolik is currently a student at West Shore Community College and hopes to graduate in May 2023 with her registered nurse associate degree.
The program was established in 1973 to provide need-based grants to women in the U.S. and Canada whose education has been interrupted and who find it necessary to return to school to complete a degree or certification that will improve their marketable skills for employment to support themselves or their families.
Porwolik was referred to Chapter EU by the head of the nursing program at WSCC as a student needing financial assistance to complete the nursing program. Born in Germany, Porwolik came to the United States at the age of 13. After high school graduation in 2008, she became the caregiver for her grandmother for 10 years. During this time, she decided to become a nurse aide, working in nursing homes and then in the hospital.
With this experience and her strong faith, she felt called to become a nurse, but worried how this would be possible as she had children, ages 10, 3 and was pregnant. She demonstrated her commitment to her goal, by going to class one day after the birth of the baby, showing her children anything is possible with hard work. As a single mother, working part-time and attending school full-time, Aisha completed the nursing program pre-requisites and the first of the two-year nursing degree program.
This summer, she worked two part-time jobs: one as a licensed practical nurse at a rehab/nursing center and the other as a nurse aide in the psychiatric unit at the local hospital. After graduation as an nurse, she hopes to stay in that department.
P.E.O. Chapter EU of Ludington has taken a particular interest in providing grants and loans to local women like Porwolik who are returning to continue their education. In addition to the grant, the chapter plans to help Porwolik with the cost of nursing testing and licensing fees, as well as providing moral support through cards, encouragement and small gifts.
Chapter EU Ludington can be contacted about these opportunities at chaptereumi@gmail.com.