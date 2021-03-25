The Ludington Petunia Parade Board is busy preparing for the upcoming planting season.

Red, white and blue “dream” petunias chosen by Ellery Sabin in 1988 have been purchased annually from Gustafson’s Greenhouse since the inception of the project. Planting Day this year is scheduled for May 22.

Beginning several weeks prior to planting and continuing throughout the growing season, soil enrichment recommendations by soil lab consultants from Michigan State University are followed each year by the board’s grounds and operations crew to ensure optimal growth.

Throughout the summer, the Petunia Parade watering truck can be seen moving slowly down the avenue and at the city marina area during the early morning hours, on every day that there is no rain.

Again, this year because of precautions from spreading COVID-19, the 37 block captains and their teams will follow strict safety guidelines during planting and throughout the season.

Involvement of additional community members is very much appreciated. These volunteers must agree to follow safe social-distancing rules.

The Ludington Petunia Parade project is totally supported by financial donations and volunteer.

Donations may be sent to the organization at Ludington Petunia Parade, P.O. Box 5, Ludington, MI 49431. A donation of $10 can help offset the cost of one flat of petunias. A donation of $100 can offset the cost of one average block of petunias.

For more information, or to see photos of previous years of the Ludington Petunia Parade, go to www.ludingtonpetuniaparade.com.

To contact members of the Ludington Petunia Parade, email ludingtonpetuniaparade@gmail.com. Or call Cathy Webster at 231-794-9023, Kathy Radtke at 231-843-9225 or Linda Leahy at 231-843-9914.