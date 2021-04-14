The Ludington Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 600 block of Adams Street Wednesday morning in the City of Ludington.
The residence was located near the intersection of Adams and Seventh streets in Ludington's Fourth Ward. Ludington Fire was assisted by Pere Marquette Fire Department.
Two adults were in the residence at the time of the fire, and they were able to leave it safely. The fire departments responded to the scene shortly after 7 a.m. Wednesday.
The American Red Cross responded to the scene to assist the family living in the dwelling. The fire departments were also assisted by Life EMS and the Ludington Police Department.
This story is developing and more details will be added as they become available.