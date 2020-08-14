The Ludington Police Department arrested a 58-year-old Ludington man on various felony charges after an incident Thursday night.
According to a press release from the department, it responded to a call of a felonious assault with a gun at 6:17 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of East Danaher Street. A little more than an hour later, at 7:23 p.m., officers responded to a call of a man walking with a gun in the 200 block of South Rowe Street.
Officers, along with deputies of the Mason County Sheriff's Office, troopers of the Michigan State Police and the Mason-Oceana Emergency Response Team, secured a home in the 200 block of South Rowe Street, according to the release. At approximately 10 p.m., the suspect voluntarily exited the house.
The man is facing potentially three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, four counts of felony firearm, a count of carrying a concealed weapon and a count of assault with intent to rob while armed, according to the release.
A handgun was recovered during a search of the residence along with ammunition, according to the release. The case will be presented to the Mason County Prosecutor's Office.
Anyone with information regarding the aforementioned investigation is asked to call the Ludington Police Department at (231) 843-3425.