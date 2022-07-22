The Ludington Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in identifying victims and witnesses from an alleged shooting of a "water bullet" at groups of people Thursday night.
According to a release from Ludington Police Capt. Steve Wietrzykowski, a 19-year-old Ludington woman and a 17-year-old Ludington person were arrested Friday in relation to the incident.
Wietrzykowski, in a previous news release, stated a blue "Jeep Cherokee-tyle vehicle" drove past the House of Flavors on Ludington Avenue and Stearns Park on Stearns Drive Thursday evening.
"One of the occupants fired some type of 'water bullet' from an unknown type of launcher," Wietrzykowski stated. "LPD has heard of people who were struck by the pellets at (the House of Flavors) and Stearns Beach."
Reports were received by Mason-Oceana Central Dispatch Thursday evening, and Wietrzykowski stated the department is still seeking interviews with victims and witnesses.
"The LPD Beach Patrol attempted to follow the suspect vehicle, but was not able to safely catch up to get the plate number," he stated.
"We prefer in-person contacts with victims to photo document any welts or injuries from the pellet impacts," he stated earlier Friday.
"Please contact Sgt. Mike Fort on Saturday… between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. (at) 231-869-5858," he stated Friday evening.
Wietrzykowski stated he could be reached after 8 a.m., Monday, at the police department.
He stated more details about the case will be released Monday, and it is still being processed to be presented to the Mason County Prosecuting Attorney's office.