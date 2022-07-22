The Ludington Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in identifying victims and apprehending those involved with allegedly shooting a "water bullet" at groups of people Thursday night.
According to a release from Capt. Steve Wietrzykowski, a blue "Jeep Cherokee-tyle vehicle" drove past the House of Flavors on Ludington Avenue and Stearns Park on Stearns Drive.
"One of the occupants fired some type of 'water bullet' from an unknown type of launcher," Wietrzykowski stated. "LPD has heard of people who were struck by the pellets at (the House of Flavors) and Stearns Beach."
Reports were received by Mason-Oceana Central Dispatch, but Wietrzykowski stated no victims have stepped forward to make any formal complaints with the police department.
"The LPD Beach Patrol attempted to follow the suspect vehicle, but was not able to safely catch up to get the plate number," he stated.
The police department is asking victims to step forward and report the incident to authorities.
"We prefer in-person contacts with victims to photo document any welts or injuries from the pellet impacts," he stated. "Victims or witnesses may call Central Dispatch at (231) 869-5858 to make a formal report of the incident. The Ludington PD will investigate the matter and forward appropriate charges to the Mason County Prosecutor’s Office."