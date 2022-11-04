A Ludington Police officer was injured Thursday night responding to a domestic violence call in the 800 block of West Loomis Street.

A 39-year-old Ludington man, Tyler David Wicklund, was arrested following the incident and lodged in the Mason County Jail. He was arraigned Friday on charges of a felony count of assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault), two felony counts of resisting and opposing a police officer and a misdemeanor count of domestic assault.

Wicklund was arraigned by 79th District Court Magistrate Adriana Facundo of Oceana County on a $10,000, cash/surety/10 percent bond.

The injured police officer, Jared Versluis, was treated at Corewell Health Ludington Hospital, following the incident for head injuries and released.

According to a news release, issued by Ludington Police Interim Chief Steve Wietrzykowski, officers responded to the complaint at 9:25 p.m. after the victim in the domestic violence incident, a 54-year-old Ludington woman, called 911 and reported that she had been assaulted by the 39-year-old man.

When two officers, Mike Fort and Versluis, arrived at the home the Fort tried to engage Wicklund in a conversation to find out what happened. Wicklund told the officer to “(expletive) off” and allegedly grabbed a hold of him. The officer than told Wicklund he was under arrest.

Fort and Versluis were identified in the felony complaint in 79th District Court as the responding officers from the Ludington Police Deparment. Mason County Sheriff's Deputies Danielle Gerbers and Brad Becker also responded to the scene, according to the complaint.

Wietrzykowski said then Wicklund reportedly grabbed Fort by the neck and pinned him to the wall. Versluis came to help and all three fought, ending up on the floor inside the home. During the struggle, Wicklund reportedly grabbed Versluis' metal flashlight and struck him in the head at least two times. That officer was able to deploy his Taser gun and finally subdue the him.

Wicklund was taken to Corewell Health Ludington Hospital to be medically evaluated and have the Taser probes removed. He was released.

The woman and Fort were not injured in the incident. Gerbers and Becker assisted at the scene and at the hospital's emergency department.

A probable cause hearing was scheduled for 1 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 16.