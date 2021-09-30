Recognized for excellence in business and service to the community, 12 finalists were named for the Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual awards.

Each year, the chamber recognizes individuals and organizations who make a difference in Mason County, both in business and in the greater community. Nominations were sought this summer for the annual honors, which will be recognized in a virtual presentation in lieu of an in-person gathering.

Award categories are Mason County Business of the Year, Small Business of the Year and Community Service. Finalists will be honored prior to the announcement of the winners during a live simulcast tonight at 7 p.m. via Facebook Live on the chamber's page or on the Ludington Daily News Facebook page. The 2019 and 2021 Classes of Future Five will also be recognized during the online presentation.

Business of the Year

The Business of the Year Award (20 or more employees) recognizes a Mason County business, in good standing with the chamber, which has demonstrated success and innovation over the years and especially in 2020. The Business of the Year award will be judged on the business’ ability to demonstrate excellence in business practices through sales, quality of service, customer service, leadership and/or community involvement.

Finalists for the Business of the Year are: Consumers Energy, Hardman Construction, Ludington Bay Brewing Co. and Safe Harbor Credit Union.

Small Business of the Year

The Small Business of the Year Award (fewer than 20 employees) recognizes a business, in good standing with the Chamber, which has demonstrated success and innovation over the years and especially in 2020. The business provides a quality product or service and conducts business with professionalism and integrity.

Keeper’s Fish Shack, NorthStar Fitness, Riemer Dermatology and Star Safety Shield are the Small Business of the Year finalists.

Community Service

The purpose of the Community Service Award is to recognize an individual or group for accomplishments in offering service to the Ludington and Scottville communities on a volunteer basis.

Community service honorees include: Will Flewelling, Sawyer Hendrickson and Kathy Surd.

To view the virtual award ceremony, head to the Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce or the Ludington Daily News Facebook page.