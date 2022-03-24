Staying local for college doesn’t mean that you can’t be a world traveler, which is what Alaina Ashley and her parents discovered.

In 2019, Ashley became an exchange student in Germany. As a part of the program, she graduated from her home high school in Ludington, and since then, has completed a second senior year at a German high school, according to a press release from the Mason County Promise.

Ashley didn’t want her year abroad to impact her progress toward a college degree in the U.S., so she decided to pursue an associate of arts degree at West Shore Community College using the Mason County Promise, while also going to high school full-time in Germany, according to the release.

“I was initially worried about how it would be to take online college classes, but I was excited to learn new subjects and topics that weren’t available in high school,” she stated in the release.

Ashley's long-term goals include completing a degree at WSCC and obtaining a teaching degree from a German university. She stated in the release that she’s “pleasantly surprised” that the distance hasn’t affected how close she feels to peers and professors in her WSCC classes.

“The easy accessibility and the quick and friendly answers from WSCC advisors, like Jill Sweet, have been enjoyable,” Ashley stated in the release. She’s also been able to participate in online scavenger hunts, despite being in a different country and time zone.

Leona Ashley, her mother, had concerns about potential financial responsibility and college debt Alaina Ashley might incur from college, according to the release. The Ashley family planned for college when their children were young.

“I put a little money away, but not enough. (The Promise) allows for so much,” Leona Ashley stated in the release.

The minimal costs of sending her children to WSCC using the Mason County Promise have been a surprise, Leona Ashley stated in the release, especially “that everything is free. We had to pay for books, but since three out of our four children are going there, they shared.”

As a Ferris State and Grand Valley State alumna, Leona Ashley recognized that young adults want to get away; but as a parent, she values the option her children have had to stay close to home, according to the release.

“The two years at West Shore allow your children to grow up more and become more responsible. If, like Alaina, they want to live elsewhere, that is doable as well,” Leona Ashley stated in the release

Alaina Ashley, who is now a student and a nanny for a German family, shared that online courses have allowed her to spend even more time abroad. Both Alaina and Leona Ashely feel that they’ve had a valuable experience using the Mason County Promise Scholarship at WSCC, according to the release.

“This program is fantastic, and I am so relieved that our children have had the opportunity to use it,” Leona Ashley stated in the release.