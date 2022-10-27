PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — The United Methodist Church of Ludington is hosting The Thurstons, a gospel music trio, during its 10 a.m. worship service on Sunday.

The church is inviting the public to attend the service and enjoy the music at the church, 5810 Bryant Road in Ludington. There is no charge for the concert, and a freewill offering will be taken.

The Thurstons are proclaimed to be the state’s First Family of Gospel Music, and they got their start in the 1980s.

Dave and Marni Thurston married in July 1987 and have been in ministry together since. Their dream of taking their family of five sons on the road to share in music and ministry came true in January 2004.

The Thurstons have shared the stage with many gospel music icons, such as The Booth Brothers, Signature Sound, Triumphant, The Perrys and The Hoppers. They had top-40 charting success with their songs, “I Am Blessed,” “God’s Word Will Stand” and “God’s Been Faithful.”

The Thurstons have also been invited to showcase at the National Quartet Convention on numerous occasions and have eight recordings to their credit.

Although based in Holt, they travel to many different states, sharing the gospel in churches, auditoriums, fairs, festivals and amphitheaters.

“We enjoy singing in concert settings and sharing the stage with many of our friends in gospel music, but our heart is for the local church,” stated Dave Thurston in a release from the church.

“We’ve reached a new season in our lives. We have a lot to share,” stated Marni.

“In the past 27 years we have experienced hard times financially and tough marriage days. We have raised five sons in our home, while traveling with them on a bus 45 weekends of the year… all while homeschooling and trying to hold everything else together.

“There were days that I didn’t think we were going to make it and just wanted to quit. These experiences are real and what our church deals with every day. If we can share from our experiences, encourage someone and testify of how God’s grace sustained us and brought us though every time, God will be glorified and the church body will be edified.”

“We’ve experienced the Power of God in our services,” stated Dave. “I have lost count, but last count I remember was over 1,600 people saved in our services and thousands of people have rededicated their lives to the Lord. We praise God for this.

“I remember one service when the altar was filled and Marni was praying and ministering to an entire family for an hour after the service was over. That’s what it’s all about.”

The focus for The Thurstons has always been family, music and ministry. That focus remains the same. However, over the past few years the boys have grown, married, have children of their own and now minister in their own respective churches.

Although the appearance of a family setting on stage has changed, the line up of The Thurstons remains to be that of a family feeling.

In September 2013, the power house vocalist Monty Bishop teamed with Dave and Marni to maintain a solid Thurston sound and strong ministry. Monty has been a friend for over 30 years, “so it feels like family,” Dave stated.

“After some time off the road to raise my family, it’s an honor to be back out on the road and be part of this powerful ministry,” Bishop stated.

“Prior to joining this ministry, I would often attend a Thurston event. I was always encouraged in my own walk with the Lord as a result of attending their concert or service. Dave and Marni are the real deal and it’s a privilege to be in ministry with them.”

Bishop brings more than 30 years of solo ministry and church work experience to The Thurstons stage, which contributes a great deal to their concerts and services.

Dave and Marni are both great communicators to the audience they minister to. They are sensitive to the leading of the Holy Spirit and have a desire to encourage the body of Christ and uplift the name of Jesus through their music and testimony.

Classy appearance, sincere hearts and the ability to deliver the word of God in song and testimony makes this group very effective while on the platform. Their music and presentation of the word of God is inspiring and their energy is contagious.