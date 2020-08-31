A 36-year-old Ludington woman is one of eight individuals that were arrested in five different cases in connection to investigations of a variety of illegal drugs in the area by the State Sheriffs Chiefs Enforcement Narcotics Team (SSCENT), the organization announced Monday night.
Renee Ann Moline, 36, of Ludington, was arrested by SSCENT detectives on Aug. 19 detectives following a traffic stop in Mason County, according to a press release.
According to the press release from SSCENT, all of the incidents remain under investigation, and the organization expects more arrests.
Moline was charged with delivery of heroin less than 50 grams (punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a $25,000 fine); delivery of fentanyl less than 50 grams (punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a $25,000 fine); possession with intent to deliver cocaine less than 50 grams (punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a $25,000 fine); possession with intent to deliver fentanyl less than 50 grams (punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a $25,000 fine); and two counts of maintaining a drug house / vehicle (punishable by 2 years in prison and a $25,000 fine), according to a release.
Detectives also seized $597 in cash and a 2015 GMC Denali for possible forfeiture. Moline was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
SSCENT detectives were assisted by deputies from the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, officers from the Ludington Police Department and a Michigan State Police Canine from the Rockford Post, according to the release.
Five other individuals were lodged in the Oceana County Jail from various arrests, the release indicated.
Timothy Conrad Rabenberg, 24, of St. Louis, Missouri, was arrested on July 26 by SSCENT detectives, according to the release.
He was charged with one count of delivery of cocaine, 50-499 grams (punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine) and one count of delivery of amphetamine (ketamine), according to the release.
Detectives also seized $106 in cash and a Mazda 3 for possible forfeiture. Rabenberg was lodged in the Oceana County Jail. SSCENT detectives were assisted by the Michigan State Police Hart Post and a Michigan State Police Canine out of the Rockford Post, according to the release.
On Aug. 16, SSCENT detectives arrested Steven Michael Nixon, 27, of Grand Rapids, and Nathan Lynn Volk, 28, of Grand Haven following a traffic stop in Oceana County, the release stated.
Nixon was charged with delivery of LSD (punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000), according to the release.
Volk was charged with possession of cocaine, less than 25 grams (punishable by 4 years in prison and a $25,000 fine) and delivery of LSD (punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000), according to the release.
Detectives seized $2,393 in cash for possible forfeiture, the release stated. Nixon and Volk were lodged in the Oceana County Jail. SSCENT detectives were assisted by the Michigan State Police Hart Post and a Michigan State Police Canine from the Rockford Post.
Last Friday, SSCENT detectives arrested Drew Patrick Johnson, 28, of Grand Rapids, and Leif Elisha Hollis, 35, of Grandville, on charges from a traffic stop back on June 28 in Oceana County.
Jackson is charged with one count of delivery of cocaine, 50 to 499 grams (punishable by up to 20 years in prison and $250,0000 fine); one count delivery of MDMA (punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a $25,000 fine); and one count delivery of Xanex (punishable by up to 7 years in prison and a $10,000 fine), according to the release.
Hollis was charged with one count of delivery of MDMA (punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a $25,000 fine), the release stated.
Detectives also seized $1,220 in cash for possible forfeiture. Jackson and Hollis posted bond in Oceana County, according to the release. SSCENT detectives were assisted by the Michigan State Police Hart Post and a Michigan State Police Canine from the Rockford Post.
The final two individuals were charged and lodged in Manistee County. William Daniel Agster, 43, of Irons, and Michael Joseph Lott, 30, of Wellston, were arrested by SSCENT on July 14 following a traffic stop in Manistee County, according to the release.
Each were charged with one count of delivery of methamphetamine (punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a $25,000 fine), according to the release. Deputies from the Manistee County Sheriff’s Office assisted SSCENT detectives with this investigation.