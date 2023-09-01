After nine years of sharing breakfasts with guests in their Queen Anne Victorian home at The Ludington House, Bob and Ellen Alderink decided to retire, embarking on a new chapter of their lives to be closer to family.
As they bid farewell, this inn is now owned and operated by Jenna and Chris Simpler, who are also the resident owners and innkeepers of neighboring property Cartier Mansion Bed & Breakfast.
With a wealth of experience in luxury and boutique lodging, having served as hoteliers since the late ‘90s, Jenna and Chris are excited to introduce themselves and share some changes that guests can expect in the coming weeks and months.
Having purchased Cartier Mansion in 2020, the Simplers received national recognition for the work they did there, most notably with a transformation of the Carriage House into guest suites. They are similarly committed to maintaining the historic charm of The Ludington House while introducing modern conveniences and amenities which will enhance the overall guest experience.
Starting this week, guests at The Ludington House will notice several exciting upgrades, including:
• Keyless entry: Freeing guests from checking in at a specific time or keeping track of keys, a keypad system enhances security and convenience.
• Enhanced WiFi: A wider mesh network with higher speeds will ensure seamless connectivity for all devices, perfect for guests who need to work remotely.
• Smart TVs: All rooms will have Smart TVs offering premium streaming options and the latest programs.
• Enhanced safety measures: Leak detectors have been installed around sinks and tubs to mitigate the risk of water damage to the historic property. Smart Smoke and CO detectors are replacing current units.
• Upgraded comfort: New beds, bedding, terry, Beekman 1802 bath products, and other amenities will ensure a relaxing and comfortable stay.
• Hotel rewards: The Ludington House is now a partner property with the Stash Hotel Rewards program, allowing members to earn rewards or use points for free stays.
• Free bike rentals: Registered guests can take advantage of complimentary bike rentals through our partnership with Trailhead Bike Shop.
• EV charging station: One tank trips take on a new meaning when you have a place to plug in overnight. Guests of The Ludington House can recharge at Cartier Mansion for free, and plans are in the works for a second station.
• Accessibility: With the dining room on the first floor at The Ludington House and more accessible guest rooms at our neighboring Carriage House, we’re exploring ways to make it even easier for guests to enjoy a more complete experience while avoiding stairs.
One of the most exciting changes is the introduction of the Scandinavian Breakfast. Guests will be treated to a delightful array of freshly baked bread, pastries, meats, cheeses, homemade jams, muesli, juices, and more, catering to a variety of dietary needs. Additionally, a friendly breakfast attendant will be on hand to serve custom espresso drinks, ensuring guests start their day right.
As part of the modernization efforts, The Ludington House will also be implementing a new reservation system, which will allow guests to communicate with the innkeepers via text, offering a convenient way to stay in touch.
Furthermore, deposit and cancellation policies have been updated. A one-night deposit will be required at the time of reservation, which will be fully refundable up to seven days before arrival.
Among other changes, The Ludington House will transition to a 100% non-smoking policy both inside and outside of the property. Additionally, starting in 2024, the inn will only welcome adult guests over the age of 21. Guests will be delighted to know that small dogs are welcome in the Carriage House rooms at Cartier Mansion, making it easier for them to travel with their pets.
Touchstay, the virtual guidebook, provides detailed information about The Ludington House and the surrounding area, including restaurant recommendations and local attractions.
• Enhanced heating and cooling: The owners plan to invest in more efficient equipment and better individual room controls to ensure guests’ comfort year-round.
• King size beds: Wherever possible, queen size beds will be replaced with king size beds for a more luxurious experience.
• Upgraded bathrooms: Classic high-grade fixtures will be added, striking a perfect balance between maintaining the Queen Anne home’s historical feel and offering modern conveniences.
• Expansion of first-floor rooms: Two more first-floor rooms will be opened to the public, offering additional space for guests to unwind and enjoy their stay or have a change of scenery for remote work.
As the new owners of The Ludington House, Jenna and Chris are excited to welcome back loyal guests who have been visiting for years and look forward to creating lasting memories with new visitors.
The legacy of warm hospitality will continue, and guests can expect an even more delightful and comfortable stay at this historic gem.
For more information about The Ludington House and the exciting updates, please email info@ludingtonhouse.com.