Last Saturday, Ludington Yacht Club held its second fundraiser to benefit Ludington Area Schools Resource Center. The campaign began June 17 with the club’s “Kickoff to Summer” party.
Spearheaded by chairpersons Sheryl and Gary Ferguson, donations have so far totaled more than $26,000 and more is expected.
According to Sheryl Ferguson, when she and Gary came up with the idea, they hoped to receive about $5,000 and the response so far has far exceeded their dreams.
The club has been holding these events for several years and Ferguson said it will continue to be a yearly project.
Mark Boon, the resource center’s director, said the need is great, and he expects this year to see not just indigent or homeless students but also many middle class families, indicating the economic situation in the county. Students in need are supplied with personal care items, school supplies, food and clothing and, in some cases, their families are benefitted with home repairs as well.
Resouce centers are located at Ludington, Mason County Central and Mason County Eastern. Donations at all three centers are always welcome.