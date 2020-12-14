The Michigan Department of Transportation announced Monday that it will be closing the M-55 bridge over the Manistee River northeast of Manistee on Monday, Dec. 21.
MDOT will be starting a $10.3 million project to replace the bridge while also relocating sanitary sewer lines, water mains and private utilities. The work on the bridge also includes the approaches to the bridge and the road itself on either side of the bridge.
The current bridge is 89 yeas old, and MDOT states the new bridge will have a modern design while bringing the crossing up to current standards.
A detour will be set up using M-55, Stronach Road and U.S. 31. The release from MDOT states that it will add about 5 miles and about 10 minutes of additional distance and time for anyone driving on M-55 to reach the intersection of M-55 and U.S. 31 north of Manistee.
The river itself will remain navigable throughout the work, but it may be restricted at times for safety reasons.
The project is expected to be completed in mid-November 2021, according to MDOT. For project details and a map, visit Mi Drive.