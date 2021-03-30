Alice Maas, a Ludington resident and LHS graduate, celebrated her 100th birthday Tuesday.
Maas is the daughter of Dole and Mary Thompson, and she was born March 30, 1921, to Dole and Mary Thompson in Victory Township on the corner of Beyer and Amber roads.
Maas graduated from Ludington in 1938 and began working at the downtown Ludington J.C. Penney store. She married Richard Gaston in 1940 on the front lawn of her parents’ home, and they made their home in Livonia. In 1941, their daughter Sandra was born.
Traveling on U.S. 16 from Livonia to Ludington near Christmas in 1946, the Gastons were involved in a crash that killed Richard and seriously injured Alice.
Alice married Norman Mass on March 11, 1950, and the couple lived in Livonia until they retired, then moved to Florida.
Maas “was and still is a terrific seamstress,” her family said. She began a business of making slip covers for couches and chairs, and it evolved into making quilts. In her late 90s, Maas continued to make two or three a week.
After Norman Maas died, Alice moved back to Ldington and made a home in Washington Woods to be near her family. She enjoys attending the Danish Lutheran Church in Victory that members of her family have attended for many years.
Maas was featured in 2016 by the Daily News for making a quilt for a young girl who was being seen at St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in Tennessee. She waslo featured in an advertisement with J.C. Penney when she sold handbags and purses at the store in Ludington.