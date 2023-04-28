MANISTEE — A 51-year-old Bear Lake man was arraigned in 85th District Court on three felony counts as it related to a fire earlier this week in Manistee County’s Bear Lake Township.
Kenneth Milton Dennett was arraigned in 85th District Court Friday, according to a release by Manistee County Sheriff Brian Gutowski. Dennett was arraigned on a felony count of arson second degree and two counts of killing or torturing animals.
Gu-towski stated Friday that Dennett was being held in the Manistee County Jail on a $150,000 cash or surety bond.
According to a release earlier this week, Gutowski stated Dennett allegedly set fire to his own residence in the 8000 block of Lake Street in Bear Lake Township. Deputies responded to the fire at 11:34 a.m. Wednesday, and they found the structure fully engulfed in flames.
Gutowski stated earlier that his office’s initial investigation concluded that the fire was set on purpose in a hallway.
The Manistee County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians Tribal Police, the Michigan State Police, the Bear Lake, Onekama and Arcadia fire departments, MMR EMS and Manistee County Central Dispatch during the incident.