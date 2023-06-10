HART — The State, Sheriff’s, Chief’s Enforcement Narcotics Team (SSCENT) announced Friday afternoon that an investigation it conducted led to the arraignment of a Ferrysburg man on drug charges in 79th District Court in Mason County.
According to a press release from SSCENT, a “couple month long investigation” led to the arrest of Trenten Thomas Armstrong, 26, of Ferrysburg. The investigation began in April, and during the team’s work, Armstrong allegedly made several deliveries of various controlled substances to an undercover officer. A search warrant was obtained for a Ferrysburg residence, and it led to the seizure of “numerous controlled substances.”
Armstrong was arraigned in 79th District Court on a felony count of delivery or manufacturing a cocaine/narcotic less than 25 grams, a felony count of felony firearms, a felony count of delivery/manufacturing of cocaine/narcotic less than 25 grams and and a felony count of delivery/manufacturing of a non-narcotic schedule 1, 2 or 3 drug excluding marijuana.
Judge John Middlebrook set Armstrong’s bond at $25,000 cash or surety.
A probable cause hearing was scheduled for June 21.
SCCENT stated it was assisted in its investigation by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, the Michigan State Police Hart Post, the West Michigan Enforcement Team (WEMET) South and the Michigan State Police K9 unit 62.