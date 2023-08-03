VICTORY TOWNSHIP — An 81-year-old Mason County man was arrested Thursday afternoon and is likely to face charges of assault with intent to commit murder following an incident in Victory Township, according to a press release from Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole.
Cole stated that while the Mason-Oceana 911 Center received a call of personal protection order violation at Waste Reduction Systems in the 5800 block of North Stiles Road, the center heard that shots were fired at the location and that people were attempting to secure themselves in a residence on the property.
Deputies responded, and Cole stated the man was in his vehicle and attempting to leave the parking lot area when a traffic stop was made. The man was apprehended without incident, and a handgun was recovered.
Deputies stated that multiple shots were fired and a vehicle that the victim was in was disabled by gunfire.
The victim is a Mason County man, Cole told the Daily News, but he did not know the age of the individual.
The 81-year-old man was also prohibited from being on the premises as a part of the personal protection order.
The man is lodged in the Mason County Jail, and he is awaiting arraignment.