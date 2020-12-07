A man has been arrested after a stand-off with law enforcement officers at the Family Dollar in Manistee.
In a press release, Police Chief Joshua Glass stated that Manistee Police Department officers were dispatched to the Family Dollar at approximately 10:56 p.m. Sunday in response to reports of a man standing on the roof of the store yelling for help.
Officers from the Manistee City Police Department, Manistee County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police, and the Little River Band of Ottawa Indian Department of Public Safety responded to the scene.
Once on scene, officers learned the male subject was a parole absconder, and was possibly armed with a knife. The subject allegedly threatened to kill the law enforcement officers on scene, according to Glass.
Officers attempted negotiation efforts with the suspect to get him down from the roof. The suspect refused, which led to a standoff throughout most of the night. The Manistee City Police Department requested assistance from the Northern Michigan Mutual Aid Emergency Repose Team, which subsequently responded to the scene and was able to take the male suspect into custody without incident.
The male suspect was provided immediate medical attention and later lodged at the Manistee County Jail for an arrest warrant.
The Manistee City Police Department was also assisted by the City of Manistee and Manistee Township fire departments.
No additional information available at this time, according to Glass, and updates will be provided as they become available.