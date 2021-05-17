A 35-year-old Kaleva man was arrested on three charges following a reported assault in Grant Township Saturday.
The man was arrested on charges of domestic violence, attempted criminal sexual conduct fourth degree and interfering with a telecommunications device. He remains lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Mason County Sheriff deputies received a 911 call of an active assault taking place at 4:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of West Countyline Road. The call was from a neighbor who reported that the neighbor’s children had come to the house and reported the fight.
The victim, a Grant Township woman, had minor injuries that were consistent with the statement she gave to sheriff’s deputies, and did seek medical treatment, according to Sheriff Kim Cole.
When deputies arrived at the scene and learned that an assault had taken place, they searched the residence and found the Kaleva man hiding in the bathroom.
An investigation into the events led to the man’s arrest. The evidence deputies gathered, according to Cole, included the injuries to the woman and witness statements. The victim told deputies that the assault had taken place “over a period of several hours.”
Cole said that the victim and the man had been in a dating relationship.