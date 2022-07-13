SHERMAN TWP. — A 28-year-old Mason County male was arrested Wednesday afternoon after unlawfully entering a home with a firearm and discharging the weapon near U.S. 31 and West Dewey Road, according to the Mason County Sheriff's Office.

"We have a male subject in custody for home invasion and for reckless discharge of a firearm after he made entry into an occupied residence," Chief Deputy Oscar Davila told the Daily News at the scene.

Sheriff Kim Cole stated in a release that the 28-year-old man is lodged in the Mason County Jail.

According to the release, deputies responded to the 3700 block of North U.S. 31 in Sherman Township around 12:50 p.m. after receiving a call from a resident that someone had broken into their home. The caller was in the house at the time, and fled to a nearby home.

Cole stated that while deputies were responding to the call, the Mason/Oceana County 911 Center received several other reports of a shirtless male in the area shooting a gun at passing cars. It was also reported that the subject had re-entered the home of the initial home invasion, armed with a long gun.

As deputies were arriving, the suspect reportedly exited the home, verbally addressing and yelling at deputies, according to Cole.

The suspect was not armed at that time and was taken into custody, but a shotgun was recovered along with spent casings.

Davila said the situation was resolved with no injuries.

“He's in custody and there are no other issues going on," Davila said. "Luckily it was resolved quickly. He came out and complied with the officers that were outside."

The roadway was open and deputies were collecting evidence by about 1:45 p.m.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone who was traveling on U.S. 31 between Scottville and Manistee and may have witnessed this event or has damage to their vehicle consistent with a gunshot contact Davila at (231) 843-3475, ext. 130, or the Mason/Oceana 911 Center.

The Michigan State Police and Michigan DNR-Law Enforcement Division also responded to the scene and assisted sheriff's office deputies.