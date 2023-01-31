HAMLIN TWP. — The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 32-year-old Ludington man for attempted breaking and entering and resisting and obstructing an officer after responding to an incident at 9:06 p.m., Monday, in the 6600 block of West Dewey Road in Hamlin Township, according to a press release.
Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole stated that a woman called about an unwanted person and disturbance.
The person, the man, went to a residence the woman was cleaning and attempted to enter it. During the call, Cole stated the woman locked herself in a bathroom.
Deputies arrived on the scene along with officers of Ludington Police Department and located a moped, which the man was known to ride, in the driveway, Cole stated. Fresh tracks in the snow led to the woods behind the home.
Deputies located the man walking away from the residence. When approached by deputies, the man allegedly started yelling threatening comments towards them and demanded to be shot. During the incident, the man allegedly refused to comply with commands by law enforcement repeatedly.
Officers then allegedly used a taser to force the man to comply.
The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail and awaits arraignment in 79th District Court.