WALHALLA — The Mason County Sheriff's Office arrested a 29-year-old Fountain man Sunday morning after responding to a report of shots fired and assault in the 6100 block of East U.S. 10 in Walhalla in Branch Township.
According to a press release from Sheriff Kim Cole, the man was arrested on a felony charge of discharging a firearm in a residence, a misdemeanor count of domestic violence and a misdemeanor count of assault and battery.
Kyle Robert-Anthony Plasterer, 30, 6690 E. Borowski Road, Fountain, was arraigned Monday by 79th District Court Magistrate Glenn Jackson III on the three counts. A $10,000 cash/surety bond was set, and a probable cause hearing was scheduled for Jan. 13.
The initial call was for a medical assist that Life EMS responded to where a man reportedly fell out of bed. According to the release, paramedics realized shots were fired in the home, and they left so law enforcement could take over.
At 5:58 a.m. Sunday, deputies were called and two adults were outside the home with two children with the suspect still inside. According to the release, Plasterer had access to two long guns, and he allegedly fired multiple rounds off inside the home during an alleged assault.
Cole stated that deputies learned that Plasterer allegedly assaulted a woman he was in a relationship with. It was during this alleged assault that a long gun was pulled and several rounds fired.
The Sheriff's Emergency Response Team (SERT) was activited, Cole stated, and it was able to take Plasterer into custody without incident. Deputies reported observing numerous bullet holes in windows and walls at the scene.
The victims, a father and his daughter, were not injured, Cole stated.