BRANCH TWP. — The Mason County Sheriff's Office arrested a 30-year-old Mason County man Thursday morning following a chase.
According to a press release from Sheriff Kim Cole, deputies received a call after 5 a.m. of a suspicious person on Walhalla Road near South Street in Branch Township. The caller stated the man was behind the wheel of a vehicle but was "not alert."
Cole stated that when a deputy pulled up to the vehicle, the man drove south on Walhalla Road without lights on.
"As the deputy was attempting to catch up with the vehicle, it crossed the centerline nearly striking a northbound vehicle head-on," Cole stated in the release.
The man continued to flee south on Walhalla Road to Kinney Road, and then he turned westbound down a federal forest road, which was a two-track that led to a dead-end in the trail.
"The suspect refused commands to exit the vehicle and fought with deputies before a taser was deployed," Cole stated. "The suspect was then taken into custody."
The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail on charges of fleeing and eluding and resisting and opposing an officer, Cole stated. The investigation is ongoing to determine if the driver was allegedly operating while under the influence of drugs.