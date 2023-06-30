A 35-year-old man died as the results of injuries suffered in a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon on Bryant Road at North Harrison Street in Ludington, according to a press release from Ludington Police Chief Christopher Jones.
First responders were sent to the intersection at 4:31 p.m. where they found the man laying in the roadway with critical injuries. Members of the Ludington Police Department and Ludington Fire Department provided care to the man. He was transported to Corewell Health Ludington Hospital by Life EMS where he was later pronounced dead, according to the release.
The preliminary investigation indicated the man was operating a motorized scooter eastbound on Bryant Road approaching the intersection of North Harrison Street. A 2020 Chevrolet Traverse, operated by an 80-year-old man was attempting to turn left from westbound Bryant Road to southbound North Harrison Street, resulting in the crash, the release stated. The driver of the Traverse was not injured.
Jones stated Ludington Police Department continues to investigate, and it is being assisted by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office’s Collision Restriction Unit.
If the public has more information about the crash, Jones asks the public to contact Sgt. Mike Haven by email at haveman211@ci.ludington.mi.us or by telephone at 231-843-3425.
Ludington police and fire departments were assisted by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, the Pere Marquette Fire Department and Life EMS.