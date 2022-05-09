The Mason County Sheriff's Office identified the man who died as a result of a car crash Friday night at Ludington State Park.
Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole stated in a press release that Richard John VandenHeuvel, 61, of Ludington, died as a result of the crash.
The office's crash reconstruction team indicated that VandenHeuvel approached the entrance to the state park in Hamlin Township on M-116 "at high speed and failed to stop at the contact station" according to preliminary findings reported in the release.
The vehicle struck a retaining wall on the south side of the station with the left side of his vehicle. The vehicle "then vaulted and struck a large pine tree to the north of the contact station," according to the release. "The vehicle then rolled over, coming to rest on its roof at the entrance to the campground."
The crash remains under investigation, and toxicology tests are pending, according to the release.