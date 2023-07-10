A Manistee man was jailed Sunday afternoon on a parole violation, possession of methamphetamine and providing false information, according to a press release from Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole.
Deputies conducted a traffic stop at 1:43 p.m. Sunday in the 10000 block of N. U.S. 31 for a vehicle with a broken windshield. During the stop, deputies state the man gave a fake name.
“The problem was the name the driver provided was that of a wanted person out of Newaygo County,” Cole stated. “This led to further inquiries as to who the driver actually was, and with the assistance (of) Manistee County, an identity was established.”
The Manistee man, 50, was was arrested for being an absconder from parole from an original conviction of a drug offense. He also was charged with driving with a revoked license - second or subsequent offense, possession of methamphetamine and furnishing false information to a police officer.
He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.