MANISTEE — The Manistee Police Department arrested a 17-year-old Manistee boy related to an alleged stabbing in the early morning hours of Tuesday, according to a press release from the department.
Manistee Police Chief Joshua Glass stated that officers from his department were dispatched at 1 a.m., Tuesday, to the 100 block of Washington Street to a report of a man who was stabbed in an apartment.
The suspect, a 17-year-old Manistee boy, was not at the apartment when officers arrived. The victim was taken to Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital, according to the release, and then was air-lifted to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids with “potential life-threatening injuries.”
Officers located the Manistee teen “a short time later,” according to the release, and he was taken into custody without incident. He was lodged at the Manistee County Jail.
The Manistee Police Department was assisted by the Manistee County Sheriff’s Office and the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians Department of Public Safety.
The investigation into this incident is still ongoing. Anyone who has information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Det. Kirsten Goodspeed at 231-398-3281.