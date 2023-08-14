A 35-year-old man was in stable condition Monday morning at Trinity Health Muskegon after being shot Sunday night in the 3700 block of South 60th Avenue in Oceana County’s Benona Township.
Oceana County Sheriff Craig Mast said the man suffered a single gunshot wound to the upper area of his body. The man was only able to give police brief details of the assailant, Mast said.
Sheriff’s office detectives and deputies continued to investigate further Monday morning. Mast said they have no reason to believe the public is in danger.
No other details were available.