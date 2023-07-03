The Ludington man who died as a result of a two-vehicle crash last Friday was identified as Michael Ivinson, according to a press release Monday morning from Ludington Police Chief Christopher Jones.
Ivinson was traveling on his motorized scooter around 4:30 p.m. last Friday eastbound on Bryant Road at North Harrison Street in Ludington when he was struck by a 2020 Chevrolet Traverse operated by an 80-year-old man. The Traverse was attempting to turn left from westbound Bryant Road to southbound North Harrison Street when the crash took place.
Ivinson was taken by Life EMS to Corewell Health Ludington Hospital, but died at the hospital.
The crash remains under investigation, Jones stated. Anyone with more information about the crash is asked to contact Sgt. Mike Haven by email at haveman21@ci.ludington.mi.us or by telephone at 231-843-3425.