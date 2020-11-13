MANISTEE — The Manistee Police Department announced Friday morning that divers recovered a man and woman who were in a vehicle in the Manistee River channel near the 300 block of River Street.
According to a press release from Manistee Police Chief Joshua Glass, his department and the Manistee Fire Department was called at 3:09 p.m. Thursday on a report that a white SUV drove into the channel behind the 300 block of River Street.
“Upon arrival, police and rescue personnel were unable to observe any vehicles or persons in the water,” the release stated.
A dive team eventually located a woman and a man, both dead, as well as a vehicle believed to be involved in the incident. Both were identified, but Glass stated that his department is withholding publicizing the names “until proper death notifications have been made.”
The cause of the crash remains under investigation. According to the release, investigators do not have information indicating there were other occupants in the vehicle when it entered the channel.
Anyone with information in regards to the incident is encouraged to contact Det. Sgt. Kirsten Goodspeed at 231-398-3281. Glass stated more information will be shared as it becomes available.
Manistee police and fire/rescue were assisted on scene by the Manistee County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team, Manistee County Victim Services, Little River Band of Ottawa Indians Department of Public Safety, Michigan State Police, Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team, Mason County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team and the U.S. Coast Guard.