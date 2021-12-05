Manistee Area Public Schools will be closed for Monday, Dec. 6.
Other school closures will be added, if and when they are announced.
Cloudy and windy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 31F. WSW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Updated: December 5, 2021 @ 9:33 pm
