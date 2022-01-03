MANISTEE — The Manistee County Community Foundation is now accepting scholarship applications for the 2022-23 academic year. The application deadline is March 1.

Students apply using an electronic common scholarship application form via the foundation’s website at www.manisteefoundation.org. Scholarship awards will be announced in the spring, generally at high school award ceremonies.

The common scholarship application form enables applicants to be considered for all foundation scholarships for which they may be eligible. There are additional application requirements for some scholarships. Interested applicants should review the list of scholarship funds on the foundation’s website to learn more about eligibility criteria and application requirements, which vary by fund.

Applicants must be a graduating senior at a Manistee County high school, a graduating senior at an early/middle college program who originated from a Manistee County high school, or a homeschooled student who resides in Manistee County, with certain exceptions.

Current college students who reside in Manistee County, or graduated from a Manistee County high school, may be eligible and should contact the Foundation office prior to beginning an application.

Manistee County Community Foundation staff and their family members are not eligible to apply. Advisory committee members involved in the scholarship selection process, and their immediate family members, are not eligible to receive a scholarship from that fund. In addition, donors and related parties are not eligible to receive a scholarship from funds which they established. Contact the foundation office with any questions about eligibility.

Applicants will be asked to register with SmarterSelect, the foundation’s scholarship platform, before beginning their scholarship application. This process enables applicants to save their work along the way and complete the application in more than one session as needed.

The following scholarship funds administered by the Manistee County Community Foundation seek applicants using the online common application form:

• Robert J. Carlon Scholarship Fund;

• Disabled American Veterans Salt City Chapter No. 43 Scholarship Fund;

• Culbert Family Scholarship Fund;

• Cynthia Eble Memorial Scholarship Fund;

• Dr. Robert E. Fitch and Beverly J. Fitch Memorial Scholarship Fund;

• Gleason Memorial Scholarship Fund;

• Karl & Irene Herrmann Family Scholarship Fund;

• Howard L. and Patricia A. Hughes Memorial Scholarship Fund;

• Kaleva Community and Finnish Heritage Scholarship Fund;

• Minger Family Endowment Scholarship Fund;

• Ogilvie Memorial Scholarship Fund;

• Eva Seng Memorial Good Works Scholarship Fund;

• and the Elroy amd Carol Urbanus Scholarship Fund.

Check the foundation’s website for updates to the list and to confirm application requirements, which vary by fund.

The Manistee Commitment Scholarship Program Fund, Doug Schlaff Memorial Scholarship Fund and CASMAN Academy Scholarship Fund are also administered by the Manistee County Community Foundation. All students who meet the eligibility criteria for those funds shall be considered by the fund selection committees.

The community foundation is proud to play a part in the success of Manistee County students. During 2021, it committed approximately $200,000 in scholarship awards, including the second cohort of Manistee Commitment Scholarship awards.

For more information about the Manistee County Community Foundation’s scholarship program, or about how to establish an endowed scholarship fund, visit www.manisteefoundation.org or contact the foundation office at scholarships@manisteefoundation.org or (231) 723-7269.