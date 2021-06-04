MANISTEE — The Manistee County Council on Aging is gearing up to seek grant dollars to help them move forward with construction projects at their new home on St. Mary’s Parkway.

Dedicated as the Wagoner Community Center in 2018, the former church, rectory and parish hall are much more suited for providing services than the 4,000-square-foot River Street location that previously housed the council.

“We moved into the Wagoner Community Center in December of 2020, amid COVID-19, as we knew it was better to move while we were mostly shut down,” said Sarah Howard, the council’s executive director. “There is a tremendous amount of work to be done, and we will do it in stages, but getting folks safely back together is our primary goal.”

The first order of business is the renovation of the former parish hall portion of the building, said Howard. That project includes completion of a commercial kitchen, a makerspace, fitness areas, a food pantry, a wood shop and multi-use spaces.

“We need to get that kitchen done so that we can once again serve congregate meals to our seniors,” said Howard. “COVID has left our seniors isolated and lonely… Coming together for meals, music, activities and socializing is the best way to help our seniors recover from the trauma of the past 16 months.”

While the center has held fundraisers, received private donations and several smaller grants, along with the proceeds from the recent sale of the River Street location, the council is still about $500,000 short. The money is needed to hire a contractor to tackle the construction and renovations necessary for daily activities to take place.

To get to full capacity and operation, the Wagoner Community Center is seeking to raise $500,000 in grants and donations. These funds, in addition to what is on hand, should be enough to complete major renovations in the new activity center portion of the center. Most group activities will take place in the activity center.

“And it is a community center,” said Howard. “We will have people of all ages utilizing the community space. We bring in youth to dance with our seniors. We have grandparent activities. And the center will be open to the community after our daily activities wrap up about 4 p.m. each day…

“We are so close to getting this project underway. We just need one more push. We know the dollars are out there. We just need to find them. Our seniors are depending on us.”

Anyone interested in learning more about the Wagoner Community Center can get further information from the website, www.tomorrowbeginstodaycampaign.org, or call the senior center at (231) 723-6477.