MANISTEE — Manistee County was awarded $424,000 from the Federal Railroad Administration for a grant to plan for the elimination and reroute of eight railroad crossings throughout the county, the county board announced in a press release Tuesday afternoon.
The vision of the project once completed would remove and reroute nearly four miles of railroad tracks north of downtown and across Manistee Lake eastward, and convert them to trails and a new southern loop that would connect five existing industrial sites.
In all, four units of government, Little River Band of Ottawa Indians tribal property and potentially about 15,000 residents, representing about half of the county in some capacity, would be affected.
“We appreciate the leadership of Sen. Gary Peters and Sen. Debbie Stabenow for providing support for Manistee County to successfully obtain the funding,” stated Chairman Jeffrey Dontz of Manistee County Board of Commissioners, in the release. “Since the 2008 feasibility study, we have been resolute in finding a way to retain our valuable industrial firms and jobs, improve the quality of life by eliminating railroad crossings and railyards that aren’t essential for supporting the five industries on the southern end of Manistee Lake. This is an economic and environmental game-changer.”
The Michigan Department of Transportation in its Transportation Plan 2045 identified Manistee as a Strategic Rail Corridor Network. The industries are supply-chain essential and MDOT will help fund on-going rail support offering transportation options for those industries.
The grant application had 11 letters of support from various groups including from the Manistee County Community Foundation that pledged $53,000 in matching funds, Manistee Manufacturer’s Council, Manistee Area Chamber of Commerce, Manistee County Sheriff’s Office, Manistee County Tourism Authority, City of Manistee and numerous elected officials that lend broad community support, all which helped to secure the grant funding.
The impetus for such a plan came from a 2008 Feasibility Study that showed the potential for some environmental concerns with the existing route, yet quantified great economic prosperity if the rails could be re-located, according to the release. The grant application highlighted how re-routing the rail service rather than to replace eight railroad crossings including three water crossings and the channel swing bridge.
This investment increases the competitiveness of the business community and will grow residential property values, the release stated.
Other value comes from eliminating energy and pollution expended from trains traveling distances that interrupt vehicle, pedestrian and marine traffic, improves job growth from developing new commercial and residential properties and by building resilient infrastructure that is equitable for those who work and reside near existing rail properties, the release stated.
“In addition to the recreational and environmental benefits, trails provide a community with economic, public health and transportation benefits. The effect on community pride, quality of life and identity is another opportunity that showcases why Manistee County is a wonderful place to live, work, play and visit,” stated Sammie Lukaskiewicz, executive director for the Manistee County Tourism Authority, in the release.
“The heavy lifting has just begun, and the county will be expanding the scope of its contracted environmental and engineering consultants to work with the grant funds for preparing for final plans,” Dontz stated in the release. “Simultaneously, expect to see staff engaging all the community stakeholders to ensure that the best results can be achieved. Completing the planning phase allows for subsequent grant proposals for funding massive infrastructure changes over the next several years.”