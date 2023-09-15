MANISTEE — The Manistee County Republican Party honored first responders on Saturday, Sept. 6, with an appreciation dinner at LakeStar Farms.
About 130 people attended the dinner with representatives of several first responders: Bear Lake Township, Manistee Township and Norman Township fire departments; Rolling Thunder; the Mason County and Manistee County sheriff’s offices; the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians Public Safety; and, the Michigan State Police.
Music was provided by John Maison and Bruce Shockley, and the meal of BBQ pulled pork was catered by Jerry Zupin.
Also on hand was 2nd District U.S. Rep. John Moolenaar, R-Mich., 32nd District State Sen. Jon Bumstead and Michigan Supreme Court Justice Brian Zahra.