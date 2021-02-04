The Manistee County Sheriff's Office responded to a call Thursday of a supposed shooting which was later discovered to be unfounded, according to a press release from the sheriff's office.
The person who called dispatch said there were at least two victims at the residence within the 6000 block of Vondra Road in Springdale Township.
The caller then reportedly became uncooperative with the central dispatch and hung up the phone.
At the residence, the sheriff's deputies found the caller to be suffering from a mental health crisis. A sweep of the residence and surrounding area showed no signs of a shooting.
The caller was transported to Manistee Munson Hospital for an evaluation. No injuries occurred during the incident, according to the press release.
Also at the scene were the Michigan State Police, Little River Band of Ottawa Indian's Department of Public Safety, Benzie County Sheriff's Office, MMR EMS, Thompsonville EMS.