MANISTEE — First responders rescued a man from the waters of the Manistee River channel Thursday night, according to a press release from the Manistee Police Department.
Manistee Police Chief Joshua Glass stated that officers responded to a suicidal subject on the U.S. 31 bridge over the channel in the city. The man jumped off of the bridge and into the river channel.
Glass stated officers were able to get the man to hold onto a rescue disc while members of the Manistee Fire Department and U.S. Coast Guard pulled the man to the river bank to receive medical treatment. The man was transported to Munson Health Manistee Hospital, and his status was listed as stable Friday morning.
The police and fire departments were assisted at the scene by the Coast Guard, U.S. Forest Service, Manistee County Sheriff's Department, Little River Band of Ottawa Indians Department of Public Safety and the Michigan State Police, according to the release.