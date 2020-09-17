MANISTEE — A 45-year-old Manistee man was arraigned Thursday in 85th District Court on a count of first degree arson in relation to an August fire that burned the Hi Way Bar in Manistee.
According to a press release from Manistee Police Chief Joshua A. Glass, Josh Fortier, 45, of Manistee, was arraigned on the felony count which carries a maximum penalty of life or any number of years and/or a $20,000 fine or three times the value of the property damaged or destroyed.
Fortier was arrested by the Manistee Police Department on Wednesday as investigators allege he started the fire, according to the release.
The Manistee Police and Fire departments responded to a fire at Hi Way Bar, 715 Kosciusko St., in Manistee, at 5:39 a.m., Aug. 11. When fire crews arrived, flames were visible in the rear of the second story. A resident was assisted out of the two-story building by police personnel.
The Manistee Fire Department was assisted that morning by firefighters from Filer, Manistee and Stronach townships in Manistee County and Mason County's Grant Township Fire Department.
Also assisting were North Flight EMS and the American Red Cross.
The Manistee Police Department was assisted in its investigation by the Michigan State Police's Fire Marshal Division as well as the Manistee County Sheriff's Office. The agencies determined the cause of the fire to be an alleged arson.
The Manistee Police Department continues to seek information in reference to the fire, according to the release. Those people with information are encouraged to call 231-723-2533.