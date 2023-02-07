MANISTEE — A Manistee man was arraigned Monday in connection with a shooting incident late last week in Manistee County, according to a press release from Manistee County Sheriff Brian Gutowski.

Joseph Lee Quinn, 23, was arraigned in 85th District Court on a felony count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and a felony count of having a firearm while committing a felony.

Quinn’s bond was set at $75,000, cash or surety, according to the release.

The charges are from an incident last Friday night in the 700 block of Piney Road in Manistee Township where a man called emergency responders of a report of three gunshots he heard near the roadway, according to a previous release from Gutowski.

He looked outside and saw a vehicle leaving the scene and another person running.

While deputies were on their way, the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians Police located the vehicle matching the description and performed a traffic stop.

The vehicle was the victim’s.

A bullet hole was found in the door panel.

“It should be noted that although the vehicle driven by the victim was struck by gunfire, the driver was not injured,” Gutowski stated Tuesday.

Deputies who responded to the scene found three shell casings in the roadway where the incident took place.

Those with more information about the incident are encouraged to call the Manistee County Sheriff’s Office at 231-723-8393.