MANISTEE — A Manistee man was arraigned Sunday in 85th District Court on several charges including assault with intent to commit murder following a shooting incident Friday night in Manistee County's Filer Township.
Leonard Roger Sannes, 37, Manistee, was arraigned on a felony count of assault with intent to commit murder, felonious assault and two felony firearm counts, according to a press release from Manistee County Sheriff Brian Gutowski.
Sannes was arrested following the incident that was reported around 10 p.m., last Friday, in the 2200 block of Maple Road in Filer Township.
"While en route to the scene, (deputies) were advised that a male subject had been shot in the head and was being driven to Munson Manistee Hospital by private vehicle," Gutowski sated in the release. "The vehicle carrying the victim was met at the Shell gas station in Manistee by the Manistee City Fire Department. City fire then transported the victim to Munson Manistee Hospital by ambulance."
After deputies arrived on the scene, Gutowski stated that dispatchers with Manistee Central Dispatch convoked Sannes to leave his residence unarmed and surrender to law enforcement.
The victim, a 31-year-old Free Soil man, was transferred to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City to receive treatment.
"The victim has since been released from the hospital," Gutowski stated.
The Manistee County Sheriff's Office was assisted by not only the Manistee Fire Department and Manistee County Central Dispatch but also the Manistee City Police Department, the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians Department of Public Safety and the Michigan State Police.