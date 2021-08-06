MANISTEE — A Manistee man was arraigned in 85th District Court Tuesday on charges of illegal use of a financial transaction device from an incident that occurred in September 2020.
According to a press release from the Michigan State Police, Jacob Morales-Florian was arraigned on three counts of illegal use of a financial transaction device. His bond was set at $3,500, 10 percent, and his next court appearance is at 3:30 p.m., Aug. 18.
The state police went to a residence in East Lake for a complaint of a stolen debit card and several other items on Sept. 25, 2020. The day before, the victim stated she looked to use a debit card to pay for a meal at a local restaurant and discovered it was missing. The victim alleged Morales-Florian was responsible because she and her husband allowed him to live with them at one time because he was homeless.
The victim alleged Morales-Florian was using illegal narcotics, and the couple evicted him. After discovering the debit card missing, the victim stated that several other items were also allegedly stolen.
According to the release, the debit card was used on several occasions at businesses in Manistee, and the total of the transactions were more than $1,100. Video surveillance footage was obtained showing an individual wearing a grey hoodie and mask inside a business making the purchases.
Morales-Florian was located on Jan. 9, 2021, and lodged in the Benzie County Jail on a felony probation violation, according to the release. A warrant for the arrest of Morales-Florian was authorized by the Manistee County Prosecutor's Office on July 29.
He was arrested on Monday and arraigned the following day.