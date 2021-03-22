MANISTEE — A Manistee man has been arrested and arraigned on counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and domestic violence, and authorities are seeking other charges resulting from a SSCENT raid of the man’s home, according to a press release from the Michigan State Police.
The release states that on the morning of Tuesday, March 16, a trooper from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post was called to the hospital in Manistee for an unruly man who was assaulting the staff.
The man, 41-year-old Roy Luis Anciso, was allegedly hallucinating and displaying fits of rage. The trooper later learned that Anciso’s wife had fled their home to an undisclosed location, telling the trooper she was terrified of Anciso and his assaultive behavior, according to the release. She also claimed Anciso had been building a lab in the lower level of their home and had become obsessed with psychedelic drugs.
The trooper notified State, Sheriffs, Chiefs Enforcement of Narcotics Team (SSCENT) team, which responded to the home after obtaining a search warrant. Several items were seized and Anciso was placed under arrest before leaving the hospital.
Anciso was arraigned on March 18 in 85th District Court. His bond was set at $100,000, cash surety 10 percent. His next scheduled court appearance is on April 7.
Additional charges are being sought as a result of the evidence obtained during the search warrant.